From Finland to Down Under: ÖFB pros flourish

"Free? I only know that from hearsay at the moment!" Even though Andreas Kuen is currently in rehab after tearing a muscle fiber in his thigh. There was no league break for the strong left-footer over Christmas and New Year, the Tyrolean was really "busy" with Melbourne City. "I feel really at home here," says Kuen, already half an Aussie after four months, "the club, the environment, the quality of life: top!" His new club will also be able to say the same about their new signing, who has been converted from a six-man (in Greece) back into an attacking player: The ex-Wacker and Rapids player has two goals and five assists to his name in eight A-League appearances! "I really can't complain. The 4-1-4-1 suits me. As an eighth man." And the hot Australian summer? "It's still pleasant - but I've already heard that it can be very different ..."