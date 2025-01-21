"Happiness found"
From Finland to Down Under: ÖFB pros flourish
From Finland to Down Under: Andi Kuen, like Jo Kreidl, is thriving abroad, Alessandro Schöpf is looking for a new club. Successes, as an advertisement for our choice.
"Free? I only know that from hearsay at the moment!" Even though Andreas Kuen is currently in rehab after tearing a muscle fiber in his thigh. There was no league break for the strong left-footer over Christmas and New Year, the Tyrolean was really "busy" with Melbourne City. "I feel really at home here," says Kuen, already half an Aussie after four months, "the club, the environment, the quality of life: top!" His new club will also be able to say the same about their new signing, who has been converted from a six-man (in Greece) back into an attacking player: The ex-Wacker and Rapids player has two goals and five assists to his name in eight A-League appearances! "I really can't complain. The 4-1-4-1 suits me. As an eighth man." And the hot Australian summer? "It's still pleasant - but I've already heard that it can be very different ..."
Johannes Kreidl has had a frostier but no less successful time. In Finland, at Kuopion Palloseura, KuPS for short. Champions after a heart-stopping finish, cup winners against Inter Turku! "We couldn't stop celebrating." And in typical Finnish style: toasts were raised in the sauna. With his brilliant saves, the Zillertal native guaranteed the first double in the club's history - and is looking forward to the next four years! "I've really found my happiness here."
Found happiness in his private life
In addition to his sporting happiness, he has also found happiness in his private life: Kreidl met his Niina in Kuopio, a city of 120,000 inhabitants, and became the father of twins at the beginning of December!
Schöpf looking for a club
Alessandro Schöpf also became a father for the second time (after Romeo's son Taavi Nael) - but the former team player is currently without a club. Vancouver did not extend his contract after two years and his future is open. "But I'd like to stay over there for a while."
