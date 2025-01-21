Experts warn: “Gefährder” are getting younger and younger

Islamist terrorists are getting younger and younger

There are currently three-digit numbers of so-called "Gefährder" in the field of Islamist extremism in Austria, who must be trusted to carry out attack plans. They are getting younger and younger - some of them are not yet 14 and therefore not even of criminal age, but carry their ideology and the associated willingness to use violence into schools. Last year, for example, a ten-year-old was taken off the streets and handed over to the youth welfare service after a dangerous speech. Due to his young age, he could not be held criminally responsible.