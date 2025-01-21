Even the Copacabana is looking towards Kitzbühel

Austria's figurehead Vincent Kriechmayr, last year's Kitz double champion Cyprien Sarrazin, Norway's superstar Aleksander Aamodt Kilde and many, many other top athletes are unfortunately missing through injury. "It hurts incredibly, my heart is bleeding," says Huber, who is President of the Kitzbühel Ski Club (K.S.C.) and a member of the FIS Executive Board. The saying "injuries are just part of the game" is no longer valid for Huber. "Especially in the ankle area, we have absolutely zero leeway with the carbon rails and stiff ski boots." According to Huber, it has been far too long since the last sensible material tightening, which took effect from the 2012/13 season under the then FIS Race Director Günter Hujara. The time is ripe for the ski industry, athletes, teams and FIS to make decisions that go beyond their own interests.