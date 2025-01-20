Vorteilswelt
ÖSV athlete honest: “Heavy emotional burden”

20.01.2025 19:41

Ski jumper Eva Pinkelnig has been thinking about ending her season early, but has rejected this option. The World Cup runner-up, who finished eighth and ninth in Sapporo last weekend, commented on Instagram about a "heavy emotional burden" caused by irritations in unnecessary side events that kept blocking her and taking away her joy. However, she wants to continue out of love for her sport.

"For a top performance, i.e. to be able to ski jump freely and with joy, you need 100 percent focus on it. To do this, I have to learn to accept and come to terms 100% with situations that are weird for me or don't correspond to my values and personality," Pinkelnig wrote on Monday.

The 36-year-old went on to explain under the hashtag #evanotsorry: "Too often I still let myself get irritated and blocked by these unnecessary sideshows, which robs me of joy and even produces thoughts like: 'I'm ending my season. I just want to go home'. It would be one option. But I consciously choose another: To skijump with joy. Because I love it after all."

The winner of 16 World Cup competitions to date has won once in the current World Cup season and claimed another podium finish. In the overall standings, the 36-year-old is the second-best Austrian in sixth place behind Lisa Eder (4th) ahead of this weekend's World Cup in Zao, Japan.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

