"Doskonomics": Burgenland's governor receives a lot of criticism from experts and the opposition for his "social economic policy", also known as "Doskonomics". The caring nationalization is well received by the population. According to popular opinion, Doskozil would rather invest the money at home than send it to Brussels or spend it on missiles for Ukraine. Only Doskozil himself knows how hiring care workers, buying up insolvent companies and providing numerous free childcare services will turn out financially at the end of the day.

Edgy migration course: The edgy migration course is Doskozil's second characteristic. Although not much is decided in the federal states when it comes to immigration, the governor has nevertheless managed to build up the image of a gentle tough guy. This has enabled him to retain many voters who are inclined towards the FPÖ.

Personality: Doskozil is well received, not least because of his personality. He is dominant and is seen as a "doer". He does what he thinks is right. This is appreciated by voters. 44% said that they voted for the SPÖ because of its "good work", 22% because of Doskozil's personality. The SPÖ's core electorate came in third place with 11%.