Crosses have been taken down in five schools in Linz

"Prammer must ensure compliance with the law"

On the occasion of the use of rooms in compulsory schools as polling stations in the first round of the mayoral election, these reports have been confirmed several times, including at MS 23 in Ebelsberg, MS 10 Löwenfeldschule, Hüttner-Schule (MS 26), as well as VS 35, Siemens- and Mozartschule (VS 4). The Freedom Party member therefore angrily demands: "We must not sacrifice our values on the altar of a small, woke minority. The SPÖ mayoral candidate Dietmar Prammer, who is responsible for the school system, must immediately ensure compliance with applicable laws."