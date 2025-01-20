Vorteilswelt
Despite the law

Crosses have been taken down in five schools in Linz

Nachrichten
20.01.2025 17:01

Christian symbols are suddenly missing from the walls of several schools in Linz, causing heated discussions. FP city councillor and mayoral candidate Michael Raml sees this as a "capitulation to the woken minority" and calls for consequences. 

0 Kommentare

Crucifix, where are the crosses?", some parents, teachers and pupils must have thought recently before informing FP city councillor and mayoral candidate Michael Raml that the Christian symbol was suddenly missing from the wall in some classrooms.

"Prammer must ensure compliance with the law"
On the occasion of the use of rooms in compulsory schools as polling stations in the first round of the mayoral election, these reports have been confirmed several times, including at MS 23 in Ebelsberg, MS 10 Löwenfeldschule, Hüttner-Schule (MS 26), as well as VS 35, Siemens- and Mozartschule (VS 4). The Freedom Party member therefore angrily demands: "We must not sacrifice our values on the altar of a small, woke minority. The SPÖ mayoral candidate Dietmar Prammer, who is responsible for the school system, must immediately ensure compliance with applicable laws."

Majority rule does not apply in Upper Austria
The fact that crosses hang in schools is regulated in the Religious Education Act of 1992. This stipulates that a cross must be displayed in every classroom in all schools where the majority of pupils are Christians. However, this does not apply to compulsory schools under the jurisdiction of the federal provinces. Here in Upper Austria - as in Salzburg, Tyrol, Vorarlberg and Burgenland - a cross is required in every classroom, regardless of the children's religious denomination."

Zitat Icon

The cross stands for charity and hope and must be preserved as a symbol of our religion as well as our customs. Our values are not negotiable.

Michael Raml, Linzer FP-Stadtrat und Bürgermeisterkandidat

"We are looking into this immediately"
When asked by Krone yesterday, Dietmar Prammer did not want to get involved in any discussion, but said: "Of course we are looking into it. If, for whatever reason, crosses are missing in classrooms, we will have them put up again." 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Mario Ruhmanseder
