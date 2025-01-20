Nightrace Schladming
The piste pros can now get to work on the Planai
Preparations for the Nightrace in Schladming are entering the final spurt. Nothing stands in the way of the big ski party. OC boss Andreas Schwab explains why the slope is being slightly adapted at the request of the FIS.
When every hundredth of a second is fought for in the giant slalom (28. 1.) and the legendary slalom (29. 1.) at the Nightrace in Schladming in a week's time, around 20,000 fans will once again be cheering on their idols. Nothing stands in the way of the big ski party - the FIS has given the green light following a positive snow inspection at the weekend!
Race slope closed
The finish slope on the Planai has been closed since Monday, where the pros have taken over and are currently working with 30 men to conjure up a perfect slope for the ski aces. The course has changed slightly this year at the request of the FIS.
"We have moved the slalom start slightly uphill so that we have a wider slope for the giant slalom and can therefore ensure more safety for the athletes," explains Andreas Schwab, head of the organizing committee, who will have their hands full in the coming days.
However, Schwab promises: "The fans can expect two days of top-class spectacle, where everyone will get their money's worth." If you want to be there in Schladming, you should secure your tickets quickly. Tickets are available from 25 euros (for Red Card) here.
