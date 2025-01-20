Animal cruelty trial
Cow’s tongue torn out
Two farmers from the Bregenz area are currently on trial at Feldkirch Regional Court, accused of tearing out the tongue of a cow. The public prosecutor is demanding a lifelong ban on keeping animals. The incident had already led to the conviction of the father.
The father of the 23-year-old farmer had already been sentenced to a partial fine of 12,000 euros for animal cruelty at first instance in July 2024. The judge had followed the opinion of the veterinary surgeon responsible at the time, Erik Schmid, who came to the conclusion in his expert opinion that the cow had been subjected to unnecessary suffering due to the failure to provide pain relief.
Defendants spoke of an "accident"
On Monday, the son of the 69-year-old farmer was sentenced to an unconditional fine of 1440 euros for the same charge. The co-defendant, a 36-year-old farmer who was helping to cut the hooves at the time, was acquitted.
The incident took place back in October 2023 on the farm of the man already convicted. The latter, as well as the two now accused, had always spoken of an accident and denied any culpability. The 700-kilogram cow had fallen over and hit its jaw against the edge of the hoof crush. They claimed that the animal had bitten off its own tongue. Under no circumstances would they have tied the cow by the tongue and torn it out.
"Anatomically impossible"
In the current hearing, the expert witness came to the conclusion that the bovine's injuries were not necessarily caused by a rope. However, she considered it unlikely that the animal had injured itself. "A cow can bite its tongue, but it is anatomically impossible for it to bite its tongue off straight away, said the expert."
Wilfried Siegele, the public prosecutor, took a different view and demanded a guilty verdict for both defendants: "As the son of a former farmer, I know that a tear looks different from a bite! People like this should be banned from keeping animals for life," he demanded. The 23-year-old farmer, who has four previous convictions, has already announced that he will appeal against the verdict.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.