New attempt to reform the U-committee

In the previous period, the state parliament parties had agreed to expand control rights as a result of the ÖVP-Wirtschaftsbund advertisement affair. After months of negotiations, agreement was reached on twelve of the 13 points of a reform of the sub-committee, including extended appointment options by several parliamentary groups, mandatory delivery of files, rights and obligations of persons providing information. The only controversial point was the question of the arbitration body for file deliveries. The ÖVP wanted to involve the Provincial Ombudsman or the Provincial Court of Audit in the event of a dispute, while the FPÖ, SPÖ and Neos preferred the Provincial Administrative Court. Unanimity, which the ÖVP insisted on, could not be achieved, whereupon the People's Party terminated the talks - a pretext for the opposition to bury the process as a whole.