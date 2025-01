How retail employees are losing out on 3000 euros

Just three weeks ago, the new rates for the official mileage allowance came into force. The tax-free maximum rate for cars and estate cars was raised from 42 cents to 50 cents. For motorcycles, which were previously only worth 24 cents per kilometer driven, the mileage allowance also rose to 50 cents. There were also substantial increases for passengers (from 5 to 15 cents) and bicycle kilometers (from 38 to 50 cents).