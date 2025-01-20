Play now
Solitaire: The best way to win!
Solitaire is more than just a pastime on your computer or smartphone. It is a strategic card game that requires patience, concentration and a pinch of luck. Many people know solitaire from the classic Windows days, but the game is now also a real perennial favorite online, such as on spiele.krone.at. But how exactly does solitaire work? And are there any tricks to increase your chances of winning? What went wrong when the game just won't work? Here is the concentrated solitaire insider knowledge.
The aim of solitaire is simple: all the cards in a shuffled deck must be placed in four piles (known as foundation piles), sorted by color and order. At the start, the cards are laid out in seven rows on the playing field, the tableau, with only the top card of each row visible. The rest of the deck is laid out face down as a talon, or draw pile.
To win the game, the cards must be sorted into four piles in ascending order, from Ace to King, in the foundation. Each pile is built in the color of the respective ace. The basic strategy is to turn over cards from the tableau and the talon in such a way that the face-down cards are gradually revealed. It is important to note that only alternating colors (red and black) may be placed on top of each other in descending order. Whenever the opportunity arises, cards should be moved to the foundation. Once all four ace stacks have been built up in the foundation, the game is won.
Solitaire as a free online game at spiele.krone.at
For fans of the game, spiele.krone.at offers a free online version to enjoy Solitaire in the Klondike variant at any time on your PC, smartphone or tablet. Without registration or hidden costs, you can get started right away and improve your skills with every round. The intuitive layout makes the game easily accessible even for beginners and lets the pros compete for their personal high score. At spiele.krone.at, your accumulated points, the number of moves you made and the time you took are evaluated after each round so that you can keep track of your performance and improve. There are also tips on the corresponding page and a help function integrated into the game if you get stuck.
The game has some useful features - for example, a card that you click on jumps directly to a suitable place in the tableau or foundation and as soon as all the cards are sorted so that they are all face up on the tableau or in the foundation, you can automatically clear up the game. Both save time.
There are also built-in difficulties that make the game more challenging. For example, points are always deducted if you use the back button, turn over the talon pile or return cards from the foundation to the tableau. So always think carefully about your moves - without wasting too much time. Thrills and fun are therefore also - and above all - pre-programmed in a relaxed and quiet single player, such as solitaire. Finally, a popular feature of the game: you can choose a card design at any time! With a little variety for the eye, you'll enjoy playing the game twice as much.
These are the requirements for a successful solitaire player
A successful solitaire player can be enthusiastic about nostalgia. They not only need a fondness for cards, but also certain mental qualities. Patience is a key quality here, as revealing the face-down cards requires a thoughtful approach. Not for nothing is "solitaire" also known as "patience" (French for 'patience'). Analytical thinking helps you to recognize opportunities and plan the best moves. In addition, solitaire players benefit from a good memory to remember the position of certain cards in the talon or rows.
The willingness to develop and constantly adapt strategies is essential. Solitaire can be frustrating when a game seems to end in a dead end. Here it is important not to give up and to see the game as a challenge that needs to be mastered. The appeal of the game lies precisely in solving even the most difficult scenarios and placing the cards in perfect order at the end.
Use these tricks to increase your chances of winning solitaire
Although luck plays a role, there are numerous tricks to increase your chances of success. One tried and tested tip is to always turn over the cards from the top rows on the tableau first to create more room for maneuver and find the aces as quickly as possible. If you have a choice between several options, favor moves that will help you in the long term, such as uncovering an empty space to place a king there and build a completely new stack. However, try to place kings on empty squares only if you have a clear strategy for the following moves. If there is a black queen on the board, choose a red king. Every square should be used efficiently to avoid blockades.
Another trick is to use the talon thoughtfully. Instead of randomly clicking through the cards, you should consciously remember which cards are in the deck and how they can potentially be integrated into the game. This is where your good memory comes into play. For example, if you need a red 7 on the tableau, you should only turn over the talon pile and flip through it again if you remember from the previous round that there is a red 7.
Another valuable strategy is to deliberately hold back cards. Sometimes it is smarter to keep the cards in the tableau for a while - even if they already have a place in the foundation - so that you can use them to shuffle the piles and uncover other cards. This tactical thinking distinguishes beginners from experienced players.
Cheer up if things go wrong - sometimes solitaire doesn't work out
Even if you use all the tricks, there are games in which solitaire cannot be solved. This is due to the random distribution of the cards. Studies show that, depending on the game variant, around 20 to 30 percent of all solitaire games cannot be won due to the card constellation. In the popular Klondike version in particular, the probability of successfully completing a game is heavily dependent on the starting conditions. If important cards remain face down and cannot be made accessible in time, blockades arise that lead to defeat. However, this is part of the appeal of solitaire.
Instead of getting angry about losing a game, you should take the opportunity to analyze your strategy. Have you perhaps overlooked an important move or played a talon card too early? Is it worth undoing a few moves to try a different strategy? Every mistake is a lesson that will help you get better at the next game. Solitaire is a game that constantly challenges you and improves your skills with every game.
Play solitaire now for free
