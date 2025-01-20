Solitaire: The best way to win!

Use these tricks to increase your chances of winning solitaire

Although luck plays a role, there are numerous tricks to increase your chances of success. One tried and tested tip is to always turn over the cards from the top rows on the tableau first to create more room for maneuver and find the aces as quickly as possible. If you have a choice between several options, favor moves that will help you in the long term, such as uncovering an empty space to place a king there and build a completely new stack. However, try to place kings on empty squares only if you have a clear strategy for the following moves. If there is a black queen on the board, choose a red king. Every square should be used efficiently to avoid blockades.