Novak Djokovic against Carlos Alcaraz – LIVE today

"I think everyone has certain weaknesses, it doesn't depend so much on the surface," Alcaraz believes. Asked about Djokovic's weaknesses, he says: "Little to none. It will be the first time I've played him on a hard court at a Grand Slam, so we'll see." Djokovic is preparing for a long match. "I expect a great battle, as it is in most matches against each other." And the Serb praises the Spaniard: "He's a very dynamic, explosive and very talented and charismatic player. Great to watch, not so great when you play against him," said Djokovic with a smile.