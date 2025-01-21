Australian Open:
Novak Djokovic against Carlos Alcaraz – LIVE today
Hammer duel in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open. Novak Djokovic meets Carlos Alcaraz, we will be reporting live from 10 a.m. at the earliest - see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz. This is the name of the big quarter-final clash (2nd match after 9 a.m. CET) at the Australian Open in Melbourne, which is worth the equivalent of 58.29 million euros. It is the generational duel par excellence between the 37-year-old Serb, who has already won ten major titles "down under" alone, and the 21-year-old Spaniard. For Alcaraz, the eighth duel with the "Djoker" is about his first victory on a hard court.
Many will say that this clash is coming a little early, and they are right. The clash in the Rod Laver Arena will be the first ever before a semi-final. Of course, this is due to Djokovic's lack of major titles in the previous year and a drop in the rankings to 7th place.
Djokovic narrowly in the lead
In the head-to-head between the two tennis stars, Novak Djokovic recently took a 4:3 lead. It was the perfect revenge on perhaps an even bigger stage after the outright three-set final defeat in Wimbledon against Alcaraz: Djokovic won twice 7:6 in the final of the Olympic Games at Roland Garros of all places, filling the last big gap in his incredible list of successes - Olympic gold in the singles.
Both on the way to milestones
Both protagonists are still three wins short of a career milestone: Djokovic could fulfill perhaps his last dream with another triumph, namely his 25th major victory. That would make him the sole record holder in the all-time best list. For Alcaraz, his fifth major title would mean a career slam, following two Wimbledon victories (2023, 2024), the French Open (2024) and the US Open (2022). At 21, he could become the youngest man to achieve this career Slam.
"I think everyone has certain weaknesses, it doesn't depend so much on the surface," Alcaraz believes. Asked about Djokovic's weaknesses, he says: "Little to none. It will be the first time I've played him on a hard court at a Grand Slam, so we'll see." Djokovic is preparing for a long match. "I expect a great battle, as it is in most matches against each other." And the Serb praises the Spaniard: "He's a very dynamic, explosive and very talented and charismatic player. Great to watch, not so great when you play against him," said Djokovic with a smile.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
