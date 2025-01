Bitter! Liensberger missing from the ÖSV team at Kronplatz

Liensberger, currently the third-best ÖSV giant slalom skier - according to the World Cup standings - will be missing from the race at Kronplatz in South Tyrol on Tuesday. She won World Championship bronze in this discipline in Cortina in 2021. This season, she finished eighth in the season opener in Sölden, but then failed to score any more points. She was eliminated in the first run in Killington and missed out on qualifying for the second run in Semmering and Kranjska Gora.