New games console
Nintendo gives a preview of the upcoming Switch 2
Nintendo plans to launch the next generation of its Switch games console on the market this year - the Japanese company will announce details of this on April 2. Until then, there is a first video in which the new Switch 2 can be seen.
According to the video, Nintendo is retaining the concept that the console can be used both on the go and at home on the TV. In future, however, the controllers will be held to the display by magnets. The video also suggests that the new console could also include the first new edition of the hit game "Mario Kart" in more than ten years.
146 million Switch devices sold to date
The next Switch is very important for Nintendo. More than 146 million units of the first generation released in 2017 have been sold in various modifications. However, sales are now falling - and with them the profits of the traditional company. According to previous information, the second generation will have a larger display and support a higher resolution on the TV for sharper images, among other things.
However, the Switch 2 is also an industry-wide test of how appealing consoles still are to consumers. In recent years, streaming services have become more popular, where games run on servers in the network and are only transmitted to users' devices. You no longer need a special console for this. Hardcore gamers, on the other hand, rely on highly equipped PCs. Nintendo, meanwhile, is still committed to only allowing full-fledged games featuring its characters such as Super Mario to be played on its own consoles.
