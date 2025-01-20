Nintendo gives a preview of the upcoming Switch 2

However, the Switch 2 is also an industry-wide test of how appealing consoles still are to consumers. In recent years, streaming services have become more popular, where games run on servers in the network and are only transmitted to users' devices. You no longer need a special console for this. Hardcore gamers, on the other hand, rely on highly equipped PCs. Nintendo, meanwhile, is still committed to only allowing full-fledged games featuring its characters such as Super Mario to be played on its own consoles.