Fell ten meters in front of his wife and child

On Sunday afternoon, a 42-year-old man from the Kirchdorf district climbed with his partner and her son from Tießenbachtal to Bräumauer and on to Maisenkögerl. Not far from the summit of the Maisenkögerl, at an altitude of 900 meters, at the beginning of the rocky summit structure with an easy climbing passage, the hiker stepped on a stone that became loose and broke off. The 42-year-old tried to find a foothold but was unable to do so, which is why he eventually fell around ten meters over steep, rocky terrain.