Battle for SPÖ leadership
Doskozil’s triumph raises the bar for Ludwig
Hans Peter Doskozil has defended his top position in Burgenland. This is good news for the Social Democrats, one would think. In Vienna, the success will cause mixed feelings: it will now be tight for SPÖ leader Andreas Babler, and Michael Ludwig will also be measured against Doskozil.
After this election victory, the SPÖ will once again have to adjust to a combative Hans Peter Doskozil. Andreas Babler, who came third in the National Council elections for the first time with the SPÖ and has just stumbled out of the government negotiations, will not escape criticism from Eisenstadt, nor will Vienna's mayor Michael Ludwig.
"The path taken in Burgenland has shown that with left-wing social policy, but pragmatism in migration policy, the SPÖ could get back on the road to victory at federal level," analyzes pollster Christoph Haselmayer. Carinthia's SPÖ state governor Peter Kaiser also appeals to his comrades: "Doskozil's success must be an incentive for us."
The red rifts are deep
But will Ludwig take his counterpart's words seriously? Probably not. Ludwig and Doskozil have a personal feud that is rarely seen in politics. After countless mutual fouls, intrigues and injuries, there is no peace in sight.
The fact that the two will remain the last two red state leaders for the SPÖ after Peter Kaiser's expected retirement in Carinthia and the possible loss of the governorship in Klagenfurt makes the dispute all the more tragic.
Ludwig goes to the polls in a few weeks' time and he too will be judged by Doskozil's electoral success. Babler is likely to be counted out after the Vienna elections and slowly but gently forced out of office.
Two men will then fight over his successor: Vienna's mayor and, since Sunday clearly confirmed by the Burgenland electorate, Hans Peter Doskozil.
"Krone": The ÖVP and FPÖ would have expected more from this election - have federal issues such as the austerity package had an impact?
Filzmaier: It's too easy to look for federal political motives just because the events there were particularly dramatic. The major trends proved to be true - the FPÖ more than doubled in size, the ÖVP suffered clear losses, and that was already foreseeable. We know from a pre-election study that around 60 percent of voters made their decision from a regional political perspective.
Hans Peter Doskozil is the clear winner of the election. What does this mean for SPÖ federal leader Andreas Babler, who is not exactly his best friend?
He can't get rid of Doskozil as a rival. And Babler will not be so naive that Doskozil will not remain a critic of the federal party. But Babler's dilemma is not limited to Burgenland. In Styria, Max Lercher, a declared opponent of Babler, has become party leader. So as soon as he gets rid of a critic like Dornauer in the west, those in the east stay with him.
Will Doskozil now form a coalition with the Greens?
According to the logic of power, the Greens would be the most attractive partner. The smaller partner means having to cede fewer government seats, but also fewer responsibilities in the state government.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
