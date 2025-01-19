Vorteilswelt
Rumors of sale

Turmoil over the future of thousands of apartments

Nachrichten
19.01.2025 17:29

The SPÖ fears that 2,255 council apartments could be sold to speculators after the election. According to SPÖ Deputy Mayor Rainer Spenger, 300 apartments are currently not being sold at all. FPÖ city councillor Michael Schnedlitz commented: "None of this is true" and explained the actual situation. 

According to SPÖ Deputy Mayor Rainer Spenger, 300 of the more than 2000 council apartments in Wiener Neustadt are empty or are deliberately not being allocated. Why? "Allegedly there is not enough money for renovation," says the deputy mayor. The real background for him: "There are probably plans to sell all 2,255 council apartments to investors and speculators after the election." For Spenger, these council apartments are the only way for a municipality to ensure reasonably moderate rents. His wish: "A comprehensive refurbishment instead of a sale."

Apartments are handed over on an ongoing basis

FPÖ city councillor Michael Schnedlitz on these accusations: "Among the 300 apartments, there are 166 that we are deliberately not refurbishing at the moment." Why? Why? "Because, for example, these are apartments that have the toilet in the corridor and ten households would have to share it. Renovation is not worthwhile here because there are no water connections," explains Schnedlitz.

The remaining apartments are in a normal continuous process. This means that they are being renovated on an ongoing basis and also sold on. "We have passed on four of them this week alone," emphasizes Schnedlitz.

There is no lack of money for renovation work. "Last year, we invested over two million in renovating and maintaining these apartments." "All lies" - no sale planned He also rejects the rumor that the apartments are to be sold to investors after the municipal elections.


"Anyone who says that is telling an untruth"

"The FPÖ in particular has guaranteed that nothing like this will happen in the last 10 years," says Schnedlitz. And what is to be done with the 166 apartments that are not worth renovating? "Keep them anyway. If the pool of apartments does become smaller, we could still consider renovating them," says the Freedom Party member.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

