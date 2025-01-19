Turmoil over the future of thousands of apartments

According to SPÖ Deputy Mayor Rainer Spenger, 300 of the more than 2000 council apartments in Wiener Neustadt are empty or are deliberately not being allocated. Why? "Allegedly there is not enough money for renovation," says the deputy mayor. The real background for him: "There are probably plans to sell all 2,255 council apartments to investors and speculators after the election." For Spenger, these council apartments are the only way for a municipality to ensure reasonably moderate rents. His wish: "A comprehensive refurbishment instead of a sale."