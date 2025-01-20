State takes up the fight against the killer hornet

"Keeping an eye on the situation"

The province of Upper Austria is therefore supporting the purchase of protective suits for beekeepers through the regional beekeeping association. A "dialogue forum" with experts, blue light organizations, beekeepers and state representatives is planned to discuss further strategies against the Asian hornet. Langer-Weninger: "Upper Austria has been taking proactive measures since last year to prepare intensively for the appearance of this invasive species. Initial steps have been taken and their progress will be discussed this year at the dialog forum. In any case, we are keeping a close eye on the situation."