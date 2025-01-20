To protect the bees
State takes up the fight against the killer hornet
The Asian hornet first appeared in Upper Austria last spring. Because it poses a threat to native honey bees and also to humans, the province of Upper Austria is preparing for the warmer season and planning measures against the invasive giant insect.
While the native bees are still resting in their winter quarters, politicians are already thinking about how the industrious animals can be protected when they become active as soon as it gets warmer. Because then the Asian hornet is also likely to be up to mischief again - it was confirmed in Upper Austria for the first time last spring.
Threat to bee populations
The "Vespa velutina" poses a serious threat to bee populations, says Agriculture Minister Michaela Langer-Weninger (ÖVP). It preys on honey bees and can drastically reduce their population within a short period of time. This is because Vespa velutina colonies can house up to 10,000 individuals within a year, with up to 300 young queens that found new colonies the following year.
By promoting protective suits, we ensure that beekeepers are protected when dealing with the Asian hornet.
Agrarlandesrätin Michaela Langer-Weninger (ÖVP)
Danger for allergy sufferers
It is also dangerous for humans: the hornet is generally not aggressive. However, their stings can trigger severe reactions in people with allergies, for example. According to the Provincial Councillor, reports from southern Europe show that the number of stings is increasing during fruit and grape harvests, for example, and that these sometimes cause anaphylactic shocks.
"Keeping an eye on the situation"
The province of Upper Austria is therefore supporting the purchase of protective suits for beekeepers through the regional beekeeping association. A "dialogue forum" with experts, blue light organizations, beekeepers and state representatives is planned to discuss further strategies against the Asian hornet. Langer-Weninger: "Upper Austria has been taking proactive measures since last year to prepare intensively for the appearance of this invasive species. Initial steps have been taken and their progress will be discussed this year at the dialog forum. In any case, we are keeping a close eye on the situation."
