An expensive drunken stupor!
Groping a waitress and then causing an accident
A "film tear" at Lake Neufeld costs a 24-year-old Lower Austrian an estimated 10,000 euros. First he sexually harassed a woman from Burgenland, then he caused a traffic accident. He can't remember anything.
The 27-year-old Burgenland woman, who has not worked as a waitress since then, will never forget August 18, 2024. Neither will the 24-year-old man from Lower Austria, even though he can't remember anything. "I had a film tear," said the man at the Eisenstadt regional court, where he had to answer for sexual harassment.
Liters of wine and champagne
He met up with a friend he hadn't seen for ages in a pub on Lake Neufeld. "We drank a few bottles of wine. Then we switched to champagne. And finally to schnapps. That's all I know," says the accused, who is helped by the victim: "At first he started calling me Pupperl. Later on, he just licked my face like that. After he grabbed my bottom, I called security. The police were also there with two cars. I never saw this person again after that."
"I'm normally respectful"
The Lower Austrian was "shocked at myself when I heard all this. I'm normally a respectful person." The former waitress accepted his "sincere apology", which was a significant mitigating factor in the sentencing.
The 24-year-old, who had appeared without a lawyer, immediately accepted the diversion offered - a fine of 2,000 euros and an administrative charge of 150 euros - before requesting payment in installments. Because: "5700 euros for the driver's license are still outstanding." After the police had ordered him to leave the lake area, the skilled worker got into his car and caused a traffic accident.
The bottom line: the drunken stupor on that August day cost him at least 7850 euros. Not to mention the repair costs for the car.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
