Has the Kremlin failed?
Russians in Kursk: “We are sandlers now!”
Since the start of the offensive by the Ukrainian armed forces in the Russian oblast of Kursk in August 2024, many locals have lost the roof over their heads. Despite the threat of massive reprisals, they took to the streets on Saturday - and voiced their frustration in a loud protest.
War has been raging in the Russian border region for months and, according to the USA and South Korea, North Korean soldiers are also deployed there. It appears that the Kremlin is unable to get to grips with the situation. According to Russian media, the Russian authorities are not making any money available to support the population, and compensation for lost apartments is also a long time coming.
"We are sandlers now", the cry of the desperate people gathered is quoted. The governor of the region, Alexander Hinstein, made a visible effort to calm the heated tempers. "No, you have not become sandlers, because a sandler is a person without a fixed abode. You will all receive certificates and accommodation," the politician promised.
The dilemma with corruption
Corrupt officials are responsible for the many problems. "I don't trust all the officials working here and not all government representatives," admitted Hinstein. Charges have already been brought against some of them - "I think that many people should be held accountable for what is happening here due to corruption".
There are regular protests in Kursk as the government leaves the Russian refugees alone in their misery. In November, the local authorities announced that some of those responsible for the abuses had resigned. However, it later emerged that they had been able to keep their posts ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.