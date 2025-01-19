“I can’t identify with this ÖFB”

No longer able to justify being part of this apparatus

The events of the last few months have taken their toll on 63-year-old Lumper: "I've been on the ÖFB presidium for 20 years, and it's never been as arduous as it is now." The power struggles are deeply distasteful to him. He wanted to make a difference and not waste his energy on exhausting and completely unnecessary disputes. That's why he has resigned his chairmanship of the Finance Committee. "It's clear to me that I won't stay with the ÖFB because I can no longer share responsibility for what's happening there - and I can't justify to myself or those around me that I'm still part of this apparatus. I can no longer identify with this ÖFB."