EIA confusion surrounding the Federaun logistics center

No EIA required for preparatory measures according to the BVwG

The BVwG also issued a legal ruling on flood protection and the relocation of Schütter Straße. "With the project applied for, the flood exemption and the preparatory work for the L30 do not form a single project that triggers an EIA obligation," explains Winkler.

The court shares the city's opinion that these are preliminary spatial planning activities. Winkler: "We can therefore expect a decision from the regional administrative court on the matter itself."