Klosterneuburg in the women’s and men’s finals

Favorites in the women's final

The favorites also prevailed in the women's final. Klosterneuburg won 80:55 (47:30) against DBB Wels after a balanced first quarter and are now going for their sixth Cup title. Graz, who are still unbeaten in the championship, are still without a Cup trophy. The Styrians had a clear lead against the Basket Flames at the break (40:20), but then had to fight and finally won 71:59. For Klosterneuburg, national team player Alexia Allesch, who had been called up just before the tournament, was injured after 33 seconds and was unable to continue.