Basketball Cup
Klosterneuburg in the women’s and men’s finals
BK Klosterneuburg has the chance to win the double at the final tournament of the Austrian Basketball Cup in Graz. The Dukes defeated the Traiskirchen Lions 71:59 (33:23) in the semi-final on Saturday and will challenge defending champions Wels in the final on Sunday (19:15).
The Flyers won 81:68 (39:31) against the Nord Dragonz from Eisenstadt. The Duchess and UBI Graz will meet in the women's final (16:30/both live on ORF Sport+).
The team from Wels had to battle with the underdogs from Eisenstadt. Only an 11:3 run in the middle of the final period decided the game in favor of the Upper Austrians, who were led by the strong Raidii Caisin (29 points). Klosterneuburg then followed up with a win in the Lower Austrian derby, thanks in particular to Will Carius (26 points) and Kyler Shon Jenkins (21).
Favorites in the women's final
The favorites also prevailed in the women's final. Klosterneuburg won 80:55 (47:30) against DBB Wels after a balanced first quarter and are now going for their sixth Cup title. Graz, who are still unbeaten in the championship, are still without a Cup trophy. The Styrians had a clear lead against the Basket Flames at the break (40:20), but then had to fight and finally won 71:59. For Klosterneuburg, national team player Alexia Allesch, who had been called up just before the tournament, was injured after 33 seconds and was unable to continue.
Results Cup Final Four - Semifinals:
Women: DBB Wels - Duchess Klosterneuburg 55:80 (30:47), UBI Graz - Basket Flames 71:59 (40:20). Final on Sunday (16:30): Klosterneuburg - Graz
Men: Flyers Wels - BBC Nord Dragonz 81:68 (39:31), Dukes Klosterneuburg - Traiskirchen Lions 71:59 (33:23). Final on Sunday (19:15): Wels - Klosterneuburg
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
