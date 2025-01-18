ÖSV coach: “That’s what Vinc asked me after his crash”

Pfeifer was well positioned on the course and saw his athlete's fall live. "Vinc was the first to ask: 'How fast was I going? It's incredible what makes athletes tick," Pfeifer reported on his brief exchange of words with Kriechmayr, who had been thrown into the catch fence around the finish S with great force. "I thought to myself, there's no such thing, because he did get a bit of damage to his face and incisor."