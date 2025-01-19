A lively place again
180 people work in a former industrial ruin
The Donau-Gewerbepark Krems is already home to 40 companies again, without having sealed a single square meter of ground. There was even a soil protection award for this. The attractive location and connections were particularly helpful in the revitalization process.
A huge area, a good location - the former Eybl site in Krems has increasingly been breathing new life into it since 2017. Since then, Ecoplus, the state's business agency, has been revitalizing the former industrial ruin, which now offers 6,000 m² of office space and 28,000 m² of space for commercial and warehouse buildings.
Award for soil protection
40 companies employ 180 people there - without sealing a single square meter of soil. "The Donau Gewerbepark is a prime example of sensible reuse," praises Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner and sees the award of the "Soil Protection Prize 2023" as a great endorsement of the project.
Offices, workshop and storage areas will be geared towards the tenants. The success of the business park can also be attributed to its excellent location: It is located in the Krems industrial area, can be reached quickly from Vienna and St. Pölten and is well connected thanks to its proximity to the S 5 and the Danube port.
Breathing life back into an industrial ruin
"With this building structure, we had the opportunity to develop a unique project in a special location and transform an industrial wasteland into a lively place again," says Ecoplus Managing Director Helmut Miernicki.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
