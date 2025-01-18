Worries about ÖSV athlete
Expert suffers with Kriechmayr: “It would be so bitter”
Former ski racer Felix Neureuther has reacted with shock to the heavy fall of ÖSV ace Vincent Kriechmayr in Wengen. "That would be so bitter if he was out now before Kitzbühel and before the World Championships," the German sympathizes with the Austrian.
"Please don't! That was extremely direct skiing. The thing here in Wengen is that you're just totally blue before the finish. It's dark there too," Neureuther told ARD, expressing his shock. Kriechmayr had crashed heavily in Wengen shortly beforehand.
Just before the finish bend, Kriechmayr, who started the race with bib number eight, fell behind and lost control of his skis. The Upper Austrian skied into the safety net and was thrown back onto the snow.
Kitzbühel and the World Championships in danger?
According to "Krone" information, transport back to Austria was organized immediately and "Vinc" was transported by helicopter to the private clinic in Hochrum (Tyrol). All necessary examinations will be carried out there. Further details are not yet available. In the worst case scenario, a cruciate ligament rupture is feared.
Neureuther, on the other hand, is worried for the ÖSV athlete. "You have to take the risk here too. It would be so bitter if he was out before Kitzbühel and before the World Championships. Such a great athlete and such a good guy." Let's hope that the injury doesn't turn out to be too serious.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
