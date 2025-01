Without Kriechmayr, things looked bleak in Wengen

Striedinger 17th, Babinsky 21st.

No Austrians in the top ten, with Otmar Striedinger only one in the top 20. He was the best Austrian, 2.39 seconds behind. Stefan Babinsky was 21st, 2.39 seconds behind. "I have so much air in many passages. I have to trust myself to be in the here and now while I'm skiing and to pull off the turns mercilessly," Babinsky analyzed in the ORF interview: "I have self-confidence, I had great preparation and great training. I just believe that I have to trust myself 100 percent in the races. I am convinced that my time will come."