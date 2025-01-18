Suspected sabotage
Bicycle lock found on railroad line in Veneto
A rubber-coated chain for locking bicycles has been attached to the overhead line at Montagnana station near the northern Italian city of Padua by unknown persons. The bicycle lock was discovered during checks and an investigation into the incident was launched, the Italian railroad company Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) reported on Saturday.
The railroads suspect that sabotage is the cause of a long series of disruptions that have led to considerable interruptions in Italian rail traffic in recent weeks.
Public prosecutor's office investigating
The public prosecutor's office in Rome is investigating the suspicion of repeated sabotage on the rail network after the state railroads filed a complaint with the judicial authorities.
"The bicycle lock that was hung on the overhead line could have seriously damaged the pantograph and the power line, which would have interrupted train services and caused unavoidable inconvenience to passengers. Thanks to the timely intervention of the railroad technicians, the chain was immediately removed and reported to the relevant authorities," the state railroads wrote in a press release.
Lega party suspects political background
"The hypothesis of an attack on the rail system is a fact that cannot and must not be underestimated," commented Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Matteo Salvini.
Since the repeated breakdowns and delays in the Italian rail system, the Lega leader has faced calls for his resignation from the opposition. Supporters of his Lega party suspect that the sabotage actions have a political background. The aim is to damage Salvini's reputation as transport minister.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.