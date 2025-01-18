"Safe option"
Diamond atomic battery provides power for thousands of years
Researchers at the University of Bristol and the UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) have succeeded in producing the world's first carbon-14 diamond battery. The new type of battery has the potential to power devices for thousands of years, they say.
The diamond battery uses the radioactive decay of carbon-14, which has a half-life of 5700 years, to generate small amounts of electricity. It works in a similar way to solar panels, which convert light into electricity, but instead of using particles of light (photons), it captures fast-moving electrons from the diamond structure, the University of Bristol reports on its website.
"Diamond batteries offer a safe, sustainable way to provide continuous electricity in the microwatt range. It is a novel technology that uses a diamond to safely trap small amounts of C-14," explains Sarah Clark from UKAEA.
What is carbon-14?
Carbon-14 (C-14 for short), or radiocarbon, is a radioactive isotope of carbon that contains six protons and eight (instead of six) neutrons in its nucleus.
The biocompatible diamond batteries could be used in medical devices such as eye implants, hearing aids and pacemakers. The scientists are confident that this will minimize the need for replacement batteries and the burden on patients.
Use even in extreme environments
The diamond atomic batteries could also be used in extreme environments - such as in space as well as on Earth - where it is not practical to use conventional batteries. They could also be used to power active radio frequency (RF) tags, such as those used for anti-theft devices.
"Our micropower technology can support a range of important applications, from space technologies and security devices to medical implants," Tom Scott, materials expert at the University of Bristol, is quoted as saying on their website. Further research will be carried out in the coming years with partners from industry and research.
