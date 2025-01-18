Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Vikings quarterback

“I’ve never been the big party guy”

Nachrichten
18.01.2025 11:30

Vienna Vikings quarterback Ben Holmes is rooting for his home team Buffalo in the NFL. The Bills will host the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night (our time) at a forecast minus 15 degrees. Ben will be watching the game from the comfort of his couch. With his new family of four.

0 Kommentare

"A lot has changed. We now play direct man-to-man coverage and no more zone defense," Ben Holmes winks. The Vienna Vikings quarterback is talking about his family life. Since the birth of son Karri, he and his wife Jennifer now have two children to look after alongside their daughter Claire.

Ben and Jennifer with their children Claire and Karri. (Bild: Holmes)
Ben and Jennifer with their children Claire and Karri.
(Bild: Holmes)

Karri? Yes, that's also the first name of running back Pajarinen, Ben's Finnish teammate on the Vikings. Coincidence? "We really liked the name - and Karri is also a great guy," says Ben between changing diapers and training.

He is currently keeping fit in Texas before heading back to Vienna with his wife and children in mid-March. Very early for the coming season. "But we just want to take it easy with the kids and get them into a routine before the European League of Football kicks off for us again."

Holmes will also lead the Vikings onto the field as quarterback in 2025. (Bild: Raphael Sperl)
Holmes will also lead the Vikings onto the field as quarterback in 2025.
(Bild: Raphael Sperl)

Before that, the Superbowl, the most important football event on the planet, is on the agenda on February 9. "I hope the Buffalo Bills make it this time," he says, rooting for the team in the shadow of whose stadium the 30-year-old grew up.

They will watch the game for the title in the billion-dollar NFL league "comfortably at home on the couch with the family. I've never been the big party type, even less so now with the kids. I don't watch a lot of football on TV either. I'll only do that when I'm no longer playing myself and later become a coach." But there's still time until then . . .

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Felix Cerny
Felix Cerny
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf