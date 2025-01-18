Gas price explosion unlikely at present

No cause for concern even in the event of prolonged cold weather

However, nothing unexpected has occurred so far, according to the GIE. Even if the cold snap were to last longer, Europe's gas supply would still be secure. "The only disadvantage would be a lower than forecast filling level in the storage facilities." For example, a fill level of 30 percent could be reached in March, which "would result in increased attention for refilling the storage facilities next summer".