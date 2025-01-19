With 20 storeys
War relics could blow up 100 high-rise buildings
The demining service of the Austrian Armed Forces presents the figures for the previous year. The explosive power of the recovered war relics is enormous. The "Krone" provides exciting facts and comparisons as well as the ranking of the federal states.
Dangerous relics from the first two world wars kept the demining service (EMD) of the Austrian Armed Forces busy in all nine federal states last year. The experts had to deal with almost 1000 missions - 995 to be precise.
The overall result for the explosive relics: Almost 35 tons (34,687.30 kilograms) of all kinds of explosives were recovered and rendered harmless. An impressive comparison made by the Armed Forces Press Office: "With this amount of explosives, you could blow up to 100 high-rise buildings with 20 storeys. For example, the EMD specialists destroyed 65 cluster bombs, 31 anti-personnel mines and 44 unexploded bombs weighing 50 kilograms or more."
Comparison: seven times around the world for missions
The EMD's areas of operation include practically everything: war relics have been recovered in water, in alpine terrain, in forests and in urban areas. "The diving team recovered 571.5 kilograms, and 146 kilograms were recovered in high alpine terrain. To reach these areas, the EMD covered 280,585 kilometers. That corresponds to approximately seven circumnavigations of the earth."
14.91 tons of war material were detonated in a controlled manner at the blasting sites of the Austrian Armed Forces. A further 4.8 tons of infantry ammunition were annealed in a special furnace. Interestingly, the resulting scrap was recycled. Last but not least, 6.57 tons of war scrap were taken directly for disposal.
The figures show that the end of discoveries of war relics is far from being in sight. The demining service of the Austrian Armed Forces contributes to security in Austria on a daily basis.
Not all relics can be removed
A particular challenge for the experts was that they came across so-called "non-handleable ammunition" 47 times. "This was not transportable and had to be destroyed at the site where it was found." There were 422.9 kilograms.
Speaking of the place of discovery: once again, the deployment density was highest in Lower Austria last year. In 462 operations, 14.03 tons were disposed of. Styria (9.39 tons in 129 operations) and Vienna (5.81 tons in 56 operations) followed in second and third place. Vorarlberg brings up the rear with 80.43 kilograms in 13 operations.
The ranking of the federal states
- Lower Austria: 14.03 tons, 462 deployments
- Styria: 9.39 tons, 129 deployments
- Vienna: 5.81 tons, 56 deployments
- Upper Austria: 2.23 tons, 107 deployments
- Carinthia: 1553.37 kilograms, 84 deployments
- Burgenland: 914.17 kilograms, 81 deployments
- Tyrol: 621.20 kilograms, 43 deployments
- Salzburg: 70 kilograms, 19 deployments
- Vorarlberg: 80.43 kilograms, 13 deployments
If found: keep your hands off, keep your distance and call the police
Anyone who makes a suspicious discovery should keep their hands away, keep their distance, keep animals and other people away from the site and "inform the nearest police station immediately".
As Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner says, "the figures show that an end to the discovery of war relics is far from being in sight. The EMD of the Austrian Armed Forces contributes to security in Austria on a daily basis".
