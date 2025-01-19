War relics could blow up 100 high-rise buildings

The overall result for the explosive relics: Almost 35 tons (34,687.30 kilograms) of all kinds of explosives were recovered and rendered harmless. An impressive comparison made by the Armed Forces Press Office: "With this amount of explosives, you could blow up to 100 high-rise buildings with 20 storeys. For example, the EMD specialists destroyed 65 cluster bombs, 31 anti-personnel mines and 44 unexploded bombs weighing 50 kilograms or more."