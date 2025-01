Where guests feel particularly at home in Carinthia

Best-placed hotel on Lake Faak

The best-placed Carinthian establishment is the Hotel Karnerhof on Lake Faak. "The hotel impresses with its idyllic location and all-round offer for relaxation and enjoyment. The rooms with lake view and balcony are a retreat. The friendly service ensures that your stay is always a positive experience," writes HolidayCheck. Hostess Ursula Karner is delighted with the award. "We are open from March to January and have 90 employees. The spa facilities were recently expanded. A new area in the spa paradise will open on March 20. We are delighted that our guests like it here."