Hospice: “Only God knows the end”

Experiences with death

Of course, the end-of-life caregivers experience a lot: "It's always close to each of us, which is why there are regular supervisions and team meetings where we talk about the experience at the bedside." If those affected want to talk about death, this is of course also discussed. However, the illness is taboo: "That's not our job, we're not doctors." A very close bond develops in the close relationship. And the dying often make wishes: "To come home one more time, to sit by Lake Wörthersee one more time, to enjoy the lake." Just recently, a man was taken to his workplace one last time: "It was his fondest wish. He wanted to see all his colleagues one last time. Everyone was there, without exception!" Two days later, he closed his eyes.