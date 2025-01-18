"I'm a big fan"
Pop provocation: Djokovic thought it was “great”
Novak Djokovic liked Danielle Collins' provocative behavior towards the audience at the Australian Open. "I thought her answer was great. I loved everything she said on and off the court," said the 37-year-old Serb and laughed.
He had already been a fan of the US player before, "but now I'm a big fan".
After her three-set victory in the second round against Australia's Destanee Aiava, Collins got into an argument with the entire crowd because some spectators had booed her beforehand. The 31-year-old kissed hands several times, repeatedly held a hand to her ear and slapped herself on the bottom.
After the match, Collins verbally added to the boos and whistles during the winner's interview on the pitch. She thanked the spectators for paying for her next five-star vacation. "The best thing about being a professional athlete is that the people who don't like you or hate you actually pay your bills. That's a pretty cool concept," Collins said sarcastically.
Djokovic showed compassion
"I think she handled it really well. I don't think I would be that polite and I know the feeling well," said Djokovic. The 24-time Grand Slam tournament winner is no slouch when it comes to dealing with the public either, repeatedly getting into arguments with spectators when he feels disturbed or treated unfairly.
Djokovic has an idea to cool down the tempers of the tennis pros in the heat of the moment: "When there's a time-out, dancers come in. I wouldn't have a problem with that," said the Serb and laughed. "Nice dancers who are there for a few minutes more break so I can relax my nerves and think about something else."
