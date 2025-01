Which Real legend is Alaba high-fiving here?

That's right, it's Marcelo, the legendary Brazilian left-back with the wispy hairstyle. The 36-year-old spent 15 years, from 2007 to 2022, playing up and down the wing for the Whites. His haul: five Champions League victories, four times Club World Champion, six times Spanish champion, twice Spanish Cup winner. Not surprisingly, everyone from the president downwards turned up when the Brasilo boy paid a visit to his former employer. Mbappe, Bellingham, ViniJR and Alaba - they all greeted their "brother". And he was clearly delighted.