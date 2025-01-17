Vorteilswelt
Kickl also stays away

The big shiver: Trump flees the cold

17.01.2025 20:12

As it is currently freezing cold in the USA, Donald Trump's inauguration has been moved to the Capitol. The Republican explained that he did not want people to be injured or harmed in any way. FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl will not be attending the ceremony - despite being invited.

The inauguration usually draws crowds to the National Mall, the large promenade between the Capitol and the Lincoln Memorial. This time, a sports arena in the center of Washington will also be opened for visitors to watch the ceremony live via broadcast. Trump announced on his Truth Social platform that he himself would be attending the arena after his swearing-in.

Herbert Kickl is not coming - despite an invitation. According to media reports, leading representatives of the EU parliamentary group "Patriots for Europe" have received an invitation to the inauguration on Monday, including Kickl. However, Kickl will not accept this invitation, a spokesperson for the FPÖ federal party leader confirmed on Friday evening. Austria will be represented at the inauguration by the ambassador to the USA, Petra Schneebauer.

Remembrance of Ronald Reagan
The US capital Washington cannot escape the sub-zero temperatures at the moment. On Monday, it could be colder than it has been for decades at an inauguration. At least it is not expected to be quite as icy as Ronald Reagan's second inauguration in 1985, when it was around minus 14 degrees at midday.

This time, the forecast for Sunday night is around minus eight degrees, with a maximum temperature of minus six degrees on Monday. However, it could feel much colder, it was said.

Reagan's inauguration is said to be the coldest since weather records began in 1871. Trump has repeatedly used cold snaps in the past as an opportunity to mock global warming.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

