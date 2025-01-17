US ban confirmed
TikTok disappears from app stores on Sunday
Major setback for the Chinese platform TikTok! From Sunday, the short video site must disappear from the app stores in the USA. This was decided by the US Supreme Court following a hearing. Alternatively, a US company could buy the app.
A law signed by outgoing President Joe Biden in April stipulates that TikTok can no longer be downloaded from Apple or Google app stores in the US from Sunday if the Chinese parent company ByteDance does not sell the app.
According to insiders, TikTok will then cease operations in the USA. Two days before the end of the sales period, the Supreme Court has now ruled: The ban is not a violation of the US Constitution. The law does not violate freedom of speech, the judges ruled on Friday.
Will there be a postponement?
According to the ruling, the company only has two days left to sell, provided there is no further intervention. Trump had declared on Tuesday that he wanted enough time for a "political solution" to the problem.
Previously, the new National Security Advisor-designate Mike Waltz had told Fox News that a shutdown ofTikTokin the USA would be prevented while a deal was being negotiated. He referred to a passage in the relevant law, according to which there could be a 90-day delay.
TikTok and ByteDance are suspected of espionage due to their proximity to the Chinese government. All three deny the accusation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
