"Krone" commentary
From the Dachstein to the Sav
The foreign ministry of our neighboring country Slovenia recently called on the Styrian head of state Mario Kunasek "to be prudent". The reason for this "call to order" was the intention of the Styrian state government to include the national anthem in the constitution. Just as other Austrian federal states have long since done.
ON THE ONE HAND, one could understand the excitement in Lubljana/Laibach, as this national anthem states that Styria reaches "High from the Dachstein to the Wendenland at the bed of the Sava". And the Sava is known to flow right through Slovenian territory.
OTHERWISE, it should be clear that this song dates back to the days of the monarchy, when the former Lower Styria, now called "Stajerska" in Slovenian, was still part of Austria and the Sava was the border river. And fears that the fire department from Radkersburg or Leutschach, for example, might cross the Slovenian border to reclaim Lower Styria because of the national anthem are relatively unjustified.
Moreover, the Slovenian Foreign Ministry should bear in mind that the Carinthian Fürstenstein is depicted on the Slovenian cent coins. Nationally conscious Slovenes regard the old Carantania around the Carinthian ducal seat and the Fürstenstein as the "cradle of the Slovenian people". And hopefully this is not a territorial claim.
