Educational leave:
What does the end mean for Vorarlberg?
Educational leave is to be abolished, the FPÖ and ÖVP have announced at federal level. What does this mean for the people affected in Vorarlberg? The "Krone Vorarlberg" clarifies.
Apparently, educational leave was often exploited to extend parental leave. At least that was the conclusion reached by the Court of Audit, which took a close look at the system. However, instead of reforming this perfectly sensible offer - especially in the fight against the shortage of skilled workers - the FPÖ and ÖVP want to simply abolish educational leave if they form a government together.
A positive side effect of the abolition: savings. However, a number of economic researchers doubt whether these will actually amount to the 350 million euros reported, especially as many courses are still running or have already been approved.
723 were on educational leave
The number of people on educational leave in Vorarlberg has risen steadily in recent years - albeit only slightly. According to the latest AMS figures, 723 people were on educational leave from January to September last year. Around 22,300 applications were approved across Austria last year. The offer is primarily used by women, as the Court of Auditors also found: 74 percent of those taking leave are female.
This is no different in the federal state: 594 of the 723 recipients last year were female. The accusation that many women simply extend parental leave by taking educational leave is substantiated when looking at the age structure: most recipients - namely 368 - are between the ages of 25 and 35. According to the Austrian Court of Audit, more than half of women on educational leave were previously on parental leave.
Change in the law necessary
However, people who are currently on educational leave and all those who have already been granted it can breathe a sigh of relief - they can still take it. An amendment to the law is also required in parliament for it to be abolished. Until the law comes into force, applications can still be submitted - as there is still a legal entitlement to educational leave. A retroactive change is not planned in any case. It could therefore still be some time before educational leave is abolished - especially as the government negotiations have by no means been concluded.
