What does the end mean for Vorarlberg?

Change in the law necessary

However, people who are currently on educational leave and all those who have already been granted it can breathe a sigh of relief - they can still take it. An amendment to the law is also required in parliament for it to be abolished. Until the law comes into force, applications can still be submitted - as there is still a legal entitlement to educational leave. A retroactive change is not planned in any case. It could therefore still be some time before educational leave is abolished - especially as the government negotiations have by no means been concluded.