Tenants worried
Garbage problem next to luxury building for migrants
Again and again, large quantities of bags of garbage end up on the garbage island of the adjacent community building. Tenants fear additional costs due to increased waste disposal. What Wiener Wohnen has to say.
110 brand-new apartments with air conditioning and balconies purely for migrants at Favoritenstraße 185 - the project is reportedly causing a huge stir. Because many Viennese have to live in less comfortable accommodation. And they don't always receive rent subsidies.
Tenants of the adjacent municipal building talk about a problem that affects them directly: since the refugees moved into the apartments, the garbage islands in "their" complex have been drowning in bags of garbage.
They have been documenting this photographically for weeks. From leftover food to bulky waste, the pictures show many things that should not simply be disposed of in the open air - but separated into separate garbage cans and containers.
The residents of the municipal building now fear additional costs due to more frequent waste disposal. However, this is unfounded, Wiener Wohnen told the "Krone" newspaper.
"The MA 48 container island is located on public land. Therefore, the concern that the emptying of the containers or the disposal of bulky waste could have a negative impact on our tenants' utility bills is completely unfounded," explained a company spokesperson. However, the municipal department has been asked to check whether it would be possible to relocate the container island.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.