Bankruptcy at KTM: First ex-employees pack their bags

At the beginning of December, 250 employees were made redundant and now, in the last two weeks, almost 300 more have found out that they have to leave the company. In contrast to the first wave, this time there was no works meeting by the Chamber of Labor and AMS at which the dismissed employees were fully informed. Instead, the insolvency law department of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor sent small teams to the Innviertel region. This week, for example, two employees were on site at KTM from Monday to Thursday to advise dismissed employees.