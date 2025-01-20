Vorteilswelt
Play now

Win a family vacation on the Hochkönig!

Nachrichten
20.01.2025 10:00

Fancy an active break at the foot of the Hochkönig? The "Krone" is giving away an unforgettable family vacation (5 nights) for 2 adults and 2 children including breakfast at the 4* Wildbachlodge in Dienten am Hochkönig! Enjoy your active time-out on the mountain or relax in the sauna or infrared cabin in your apartment. Secure yourself the chance of pure relaxation in the heart of the Alps.

0 Kommentare

With 19 lovingly designed apartments offering space for up to 8 people, the Wildbachlodge is the ideal retreat for families, friends and couples. Many of the apartments are equipped with their own saunas and infrared cabins, allowing you to relax and recharge your batteries after an active day in the mountains.

The lodge itself not only impresses with its modern facilities, but also with numerous amenities. E-charging stations are available to conveniently charge your electric vehicle, while an underground car park and private compartments for just your sports equipment ensure that you are always well equipped.

+1
Fotos

Regional delicacies
 Start each day with a delicious breakfast in our lounge and enjoy the gourmet corner, where you will find the best products from the region. Your hosts, the Ottino family, will also be happy to provide you with numerous tips for the ideal vacation around the Hochkönig!

Active vacations in every season
Dienten am Hochkönig is your vacation paradise for an active vacation in every season. In summer, numerous hiking trails and mountain bike routes invite you to explore the breathtaking natural surroundings. The area offers countless routes for every fitness level, from leisurely walks to challenging mountain tours. Here you can enjoy the fresh mountain air while discovering the region's impressive flora and fauna . The Hochkönig Card, which you receive from your first night at the Wildbachlodge, offers you numerous benefits, including free rides on the mountain railroads, admission to many attractions and discounts on various leisure activities.

(Bild: auergraphics - stock.adobe.com)
(Bild: auergraphics - stock.adobe.com)

In winter, the region is transformed into a true winter wonderland. The nearby ski resorts offer numerous slopes for skiers and snowboarders of all abilities. Cross-country skiing enthusiasts will also get their money's worth - the perfectly groomed trails invite you to enjoy extensive tours through the snow-covered landscape. After a day on the slopes, you can relax in the Wildbachlodge and enjoy the warmth of your own sauna.

(Bild: Wildbach Lodge)
(Bild: Wildbach Lodge)

Take part and win
With the "Krone" you have the chance to win a family vacation (5 nights) for 2 adults and 2 children including breakfast at the Wildbachlodge in Dienten am Hochkönig. Simply fill in the form below and you'll be in the lottery pot!

Do you want to increase your chances of winning? Then subscribe to the "Krone" travel time newsletter and not only receive the most beautiful and interesting travel reports from all over the world every week, but also double your chance of winning! The closing date for entries is January 28, 09:00. All further information and the conditions of participation can be found here

