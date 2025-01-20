Win a family vacation on the Hochkönig!

Active vacations in every season

Dienten am Hochkönig is your vacation paradise for an active vacation in every season. In summer, numerous hiking trails and mountain bike routes invite you to explore the breathtaking natural surroundings. The area offers countless routes for every fitness level, from leisurely walks to challenging mountain tours. Here you can enjoy the fresh mountain air while discovering the region's impressive flora and fauna . The Hochkönig Card, which you receive from your first night at the Wildbachlodge, offers you numerous benefits, including free rides on the mountain railroads, admission to many attractions and discounts on various leisure activities.