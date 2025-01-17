Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Apartments evacuated

Resident had to go to hospital after cellar fire

Nachrichten
17.01.2025 09:09

Dramatic moments for the residents of an apartment building in Gaaden, district of Mödling: the smell of burning drifted into the apartments at around 2.30 am and the stairwell was already completely filled with smoke. The fire department evacuated the building and one tenant even had to go to hospital. 

0 Kommentare

The tenants of a residential complex in Babenbergergasse in Gaaden were woken from their sleep in the middle of the night today. The fire department was alerted because the smell of burning was already drifting through the house in thick clouds of smoke. While a breathing apparatus unit explored the building to find the source of the fire, the other firefighters began to evacuate the house.

Fortunately, the fire in the basement was discovered in time. If the fire had spread, it could have been a disaster. (Bild: FF Gaaden)
Fortunately, the fire in the basement was discovered in time. If the fire had spread, it could have been a disaster.
(Bild: FF Gaaden)

Tub of glowing ash
In the cellar, the firefighters finally came across a plastic tub filled with still glowing ash. From there, the smoke had spread throughout the house. The tub was taken outside and extinguished, after which the building was ventilated.

"It is fortunate that the fire was discovered in time and therefore could not spread any further," explained the incident commander. However, one resident had to be taken to hospital by the ambulance service.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Niederösterreich-Krone
Niederösterreich-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf