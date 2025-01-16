Austerity measures by FPÖ/ÖVP
Kogler: “What is happening here is haphazard cutting”
On Thursday, the blue-black coalition negotiators presented a comprehensive austerity package. The plans include the abolition of the climate bonus and educational leave, as well as reduced climate funding. This is "stupid" and "haphazard", criticized the outgoing Green Party leader Werner Kogler.
"What is happening here is economically and ecologically unreasonable," he said on "ZiB 2". There would be "massive damage" and less economic growth. The minister particularly emphasized the climate bonus, which is a compensation for CO₂ pricing. This would make people accept the higher CO₂ price in the first place. The planned abolition is an "outright tax increase". It would be better to redesign this measure instead of abolishing it completely.
A family of five that relies on a car would lose 1000 euros as a result of this government plan, said Kogler. Companies, on the other hand, would be compensated.
The abolition of the climate bonus is an outright tax increase.
Grünen-Parteichef Werner Kogler
"We can afford climate protection"
Austria has climate protection targets to achieve, the outgoing minister pointed out. Before the Greens were in government, climate protection was "on the hard shoulder"; the outgoing government had put it back in the "fast lane". Without certain measures, Austria would have to pay fines in future, he said in response to the question of whether climate protection could be financed.
Earlier economic forecasts had not held true and the budget deficit was mainly due to the federal states, municipalities and the City of Vienna. The coalition negotiators would have to investigate the causes and look at the basic data. The Greens and ÖVP had made savings even on the highest pensions.
ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS should negotiate again
According to Kogler, the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS should come together again and continue negotiations. A right-wing extremist as chancellor (note: FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl) must be prevented. The fact that the first negotiations had collapsed was therefore an "irresponsible result".
Finally, Kogler was asked about his successor as party leader of the Greens, who is to be appointed in the summer. He brought up, among others, Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler, Justice Minister Alma Zadic and Upper Austrian Provincial Councillor Stefan Kaineder.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
