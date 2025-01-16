Kogler: “What is happening here is haphazard cutting”

"What is happening here is economically and ecologically unreasonable," he said on "ZiB 2". There would be "massive damage" and less economic growth. The minister particularly emphasized the climate bonus, which is a compensation for CO₂ pricing. This would make people accept the higher CO₂ price in the first place. The planned abolition is an "outright tax increase". It would be better to redesign this measure instead of abolishing it completely.