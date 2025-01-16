Vorteilswelt
Spectacular video

“Comet” over Ausseerland causes astonishment

Nachrichten
16.01.2025 21:05

Is that a comet? Videos and photos by "Krone" reader reporter Andreas Syen from Grundlsee raise this question. A glowing ball with a tail can be seen on the horizon. But there is actually something completely different behind it.

0 Kommentare

What is this glowing tail that Andreas Syen filmed from his balcony in Grundlsee at 4.55 pm on Thursday? At first glance, you might think it's a comet! Could it be C/2024 G3 Atlas, which is racing past the sun at 137 kilometers per second these days and could be visible in our night sky?

We asked Michele Salmi, a meteorologist at Ubimet: "It is very (very) likely to be the contrail of a passing aircraft at (or shortly after) sunset," he says disappointingly.

Sunset intensifies the effect
At sunset, the streak is often particularly bright and beautifully colored. "The reddish rays of the sun at the end of the day can still reach the aircraft and its contrails at altitudes of around eight to ten kilometers, while it is already dark on the ground," explains Salmi. 

Another clue as to why it is probably an airplane: The streak evaporates again relatively quickly, "because although it is still relatively cold at higher altitudes at the moment, it is also particularly dry". 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Fanny Gasser
Fanny Gasser
Porträt von Hannah Michaeler
Hannah Michaeler
