There is already a plan
Marko as mediator: “Giants meeting” with Klopp
Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has asked chief advisor Helmut Marko to invite Jürgen Klopp to a meeting. This is to take place on the sidelines of a race weekend. The Dutchman is a fan of the former Liverpool coach. The German, in turn, is fascinated by the 27-year-old's successes and abilities. Good prerequisites for the "meeting of the giants".
"Max has asked me to invite Klopp to a race to talk to him," Marko told Sport1, confirming the plans for a meeting between the sporting idols, who are now part of the "Red Bull family". The Austrian emphasizes that Verstappen is a fan of the cult coach: "Max is a big soccer fan and when he heard that Jürgen Klopp would be joining the Red Bull family, he was delighted."
Especially as there is also a special mutual friend: "One of Max's best friends is Virgil van Dijk - Holland's national team captain and for years one of Jürgen Klopp's key players during his time at Liverpool FC," explains Marko, who now has the role of mediator.
Klopp also raves about Verstappen
Klopp has also signaled his interest in a meeting with Verstappen. "It's really crazy. I would love to spend time with him to understand how he can still be that in a car at speeds of over 300 kilometers per hour. That's super interesting," said Klopp recently, expressing his enthusiasm about the possibility of an exchange with the Formula 1 world champion.
So the time will soon come on the sidelines of a race weekend. "I think the two of them have a lot to say to each other and a lot of questions for each other. What they certainly have in common: Neither allows themselves to be bent and are known and loved for their clear and direct words. We are now trying to organize the meeting as soon as possible," Marko is already looking forward to it.
