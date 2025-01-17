Many citizens worried
Homeless people in Graz city center refuse help
Several homeless people have taken up residence in and around Herrengasse in Graz and are staying there in the freezing cold. The authorities are powerless.
Under the gray blanket, a human body can only be guessed at, in front of it is a bowl of water and one with moist food, which also suggests (at least) a four-legged "roommate". The donation bag in front of it is still empty, and the contents of the shopping cart would probably be described as odds and ends at first glance - but for the person under the blanket, it is probably all his possessions.
This scene in front of an advertising pillar at the Eisernes Tor currently takes place every morning in the city center of Graz, many passers-by walk past it - one or the other takes a closer look, worried whether the person under the blanket is still alive at all. The same picture was seen twice yesterday in Herrengasse and once in Bürgergasse.
"Can't force the people"
"These people come from Eastern Europe and we also look after them. We have provided them with sleeping bags and sleeping mats, for example," says Christian Taucher from Caritas. With temperatures in the double-digit minus range, sleeping outside is currently life-threatening. "We would have found space for them at the Vinzi facilities, but they don't want to, and we can't force people to come with us," explains Taucher.
Emergency shelters are almost all full
The 35 places at the Caritas winter emergency shelter are all occupied at the moment, as are the 35 places at Arche 38 - the 240 places at the Vinzi facilities are also almost full. "But we still have room for emergencies at the Vinzi Nest. We also know the people affected in Herrengasse. But some people just don't want help," says Vinzi spokesperson Svjetlana Wisiak.
Anyone who doesn't have a place to sleep in Graz could have one.
Elke Kahr, Grazer Bürgermeisterin
The Caritas cold bus and the city's mobile social work service are currently in constant operation - the cold hotline on 0676/880158111 has already received a third more calls than last time. According to Mayor Elke Kahr (KPÖ), every effort is being made to persuade those affected to go to a facility. "Anyone who doesn't have a place to sleep in Graz could have one," emphasizes the city leader. However, the problem cannot be solved overnight.
