Oberwart Clinic expands robotic surgery

Governor Hans Peter Doskozil, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Gesundheit Burgenland, speaks of a milestone in healthcare provision in the province. "We want to develop a center for computer-assisted surgical methods in Oberwart with a view to the future university location. AI will also play a major role in this," says Doskozil. With this new technology, the aim is not only to break new ground in terms of healthcare, but also with regard to guest patient management.