Novelty in Austria

Oberwart Clinic expands robotic surgery

16.01.2025 16:00

New computer-assisted surgical system, the only one of its kind in Austria, brings immense performance enhancement. 

Oberwart has been the only clinic in Burgenland to use robot-assisted surgery since 2021. Over 1000 operations have been performed in the fields of urology, gynecology and general surgery to date. Now the clinic is once again providing a novelty. It is the first clinic in Austria to use a "da Vinci single-port operating system".

Demonstrably shorter hospital stays
This revolutionary technology makes it possible to expand the treatment spectrum for minimally invasive operations once again. "The advantage of the new technology is that access is through a single opening, which reduces the physical strain on patients," explains Prof. Dr. Stephan Kriwanek, Medical Director of Gesundheit Burgenland.

We want to develop a center for computer-assisted surgical methods in Oberwart with a view to the future university location.

Landeshauptmann Hans Peter Doskozil

Governor Hans Peter Doskozil, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Gesundheit Burgenland, speaks of a milestone in healthcare provision in the province. "We want to develop a center for computer-assisted surgical methods in Oberwart with a view to the future university location. AI will also play a major role in this," says Doskozil. With this new technology, the aim is not only to break new ground in terms of healthcare, but also with regard to guest patient management.

Interdisciplinary cooperation
Franz Ölller, Commercial Director of Gesundheit Burgenland, is also expecting a boost for the location. "The aim is to establish a robotic surgery center in Austria in the fields of urology, gynecology, ENT and surgery. Interdisciplinary cooperation also brings great advantages in oncological care," says Öller.

Shorter waiting times for surgery appointments
Like Doskozil, he also criticizes the guest patient regulation. Everyone pays into an insurance system and now artificial borders are being created between the federal states, which is incomprehensible. However, the new surgery system could provide a new service density, which should also have a positive effect on waiting times.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

