Seppo Frimmel
“Magic hand” relies on tattoos and a ring
Seppo Frimmel is leading Austria's handball team through the World Cup as captain. Today it's against Qatar. The top winger has tattoos and is married to a singer.
The "Krone" reports from Porec
"I really enjoy playing handball, I try to fulfill my leadership role as best I can and use my experience."
Says Seppo Frimmel! The (interim) captain, super wing and frequent top scorer is back in action against Qatar after the 37:26 win over Kuwait today(20:30, live HERE in the sportkrone.at ticker). "It gives me enormous pleasure to play for Austria. Especially at a World Cup, that's not an everyday occurrence," said the Szeged legionnaire with the right "magic hand".
Love of tattoos
In addition to his goals, he stands out: The 29-year-old former West Viennese has umpteen tattoos - some of them by "Slim Heli", where soccer star Arnautovic also had tattoos done: "They all have a meaning. For example, the birth dates of my parents and siblings. My family supports me a lot, without them my career would not have been possible." Mom Birgit and dad Roman are there in Porec as fans, brother Patrick as physio for the federation.
Seppo's sweetheart: Tina (Naderer), a musician who was discovered on "Voice of Germany". "She's always there for me, especially in difficult phases." They got married in July, with teammate Tobi Wagner as best man. The two are roommates and set the tone when it comes to music. "There's no way around us," smiles Frimmel. "We've known each other since our handball beginnings in Perchtoldsdorf, so almost our whole lives."
Things are also going well in his fourth season at Szeged, with Seppo leading the league and Champions League: "I feel very comfortable at this club." In the team anyway, including at the World Cup: "We're like a family, dreaming of big things again after last year's European Championship."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.